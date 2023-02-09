From Space To Defence, PM Modi Hits Backs At Congress Over Employment Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the BJP government by laying facts before the Congress which tried cornering him over unemployment. During his Rajya Sabha address on Thursday, PM Modi even mocked Congress for 'being unable to differentiate between jobs and employment'. "Those who don't even know the difference between jobs and employment are lecturing us", the PM said.

"Because of the infrastructure expansion that has happened in the last nine years, new possibilities for new employment have emerged. The way this nation is advancing in the green economy, it has brought a huge possibility of green jobs on the ground", PM Modi said.

"Digital economy also has a new area with the expansion of digital India. In the service sector, digital India today is at new heights. There are people earning livelihoods in five lakh service centers in villages. Even in far-off villages, we have ensured that services are available to the villagers with just a click of a button through the service centers", he added.

"90,000 new registered startups have also opened the gates of employment. From April to November 2022, more than one crore people have been added to the EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) payroll. Through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgaar Yojana, more than 60,000 employees have benefitted. For our industrialists, we have opened many sectors like space, defence, and mining which has given a new pace to employment opportunities", PM Modi said.

"I am happy that more than 350 private companies have stepped into the defence sector and my country is carrying out almost Rs one lakh crore worth of exports in the defence sector. From retail to tourism, every sector has expanded", he added. The PM also said that the growing infrastructure in India has brought employment from everyone from majdoor to mechanic.