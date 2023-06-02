From Stalking To Inappropriate Touch - Details Of 2 FIRs Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police have filed two FIRs and 10 complaints against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh based on sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers. Republic TV has now accessed the details of these two FIRs and complaints against the WFI president. According to the two FIRs, the WFI boss has been accused of demanding sexual favours. Further, at least 10 complaints of molestation have also been registered against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Details of FIR lodged against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi's Connaught Place police station filed two FIRs under Sections 354, 354(a), 354(d) and 34 against Brij Bhushan alleging sexual harassment. In the FIRs, the WFI boss has been accused of demanding sexual favours from women wrestlers. The complaint mentioned 10 incidents in which there are cases of molestation. In the complaints, wrestlers have accused the WFI chief of inappropriate touching, trying to place a hand on the chest on any pretext, carrying the hand from the chest to the back, and stalking. The complaint was given at the Connaught Place police station on 21 April and the Delhi Police registered two FIRs on 28 April. Notably, the first FIR mentioned the allegations by six Olympians, while the second one mentioned the allegations levelled by the father of a minor.

Another Khap Mahapanchayat began in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Friday after Soram Sarv Khap panchayat on Thursday reserved its decision following the meeting in Muzaffarnagar on the wrestlers' protest. According to sources, a unanimous decision will be taken at the Khap Panchayat. On Thursday, wrestlers' 'Mahapanchayat' was convened by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait to discuss the future strategy of the agitation.

On Thursday, Khap panchayat decided that a delegation would meet President Droupadi Murmu to seek justice for wrestlers demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.

Indian wrestlers threaten to immerse their medal in Ganga

The ongoing protest by ace Indian wrestlers intensified when they threatened to immerse their medals in river Ganga in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on May 30 claiming that the right place for our medals is in sacred Ganga and not with the government which stands with the culprit." However, at the request of farmer leader Naresh Tikait on Tuesday, May 30, the protesting wrestlers temporarily halted their plans to consign their medals in Ganga at Haridwar. Tikait gave the central government a five-day ultimatum and demanded the Centre act over sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief.

On June 1, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urged the wrestlers not to immerse their medals in Ganga as they belong to the country. The WFI chief asked the wrestlers to wait for the Delhi police’s investigation before concluding anything in the matter.

"Wait for the Delhi police investigation. I would like to tell the wrestlers to not immerse their medals in the Ganga River. The medals belong to a country,” Singh was quoted as saying.

On May 31, Republic TV confronted WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Charan Singh. After the protesting wrestlers decided to not immerse their medals in the Ganga River for the next five days, the man in question Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stated that all the allegations against him are false. Brij Bhushan Singh was questioned by Republic TV that if the BJP MP is innocent, then why the oversight committee’s report is not being made public? In response, he said, “The report has to be made public by the government, not me.”

Wrestlers' move to immerse medal in the Ganga river came a day after the action by Delhi police against them (wrestlers) as they marched towards the new Parliament building. Unprecedented scenes of police dragging Olympic and world championships medallists, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, were witnessed when the wrestlers and their supporters allegedly breached the security cordon during their march towards the new Parliament building for the planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

On Monday, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra denounced the police action against the country's top wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, saying the "horrifying images" had left him "sleepless" and "haunted". The wrestlers, protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23, are demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women wrestlers, including a minor.