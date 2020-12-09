From Storage Facility To Stages Of Inoculation: Republic Accesses UP's COVID Vaccine Plan

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Wednesday, UP's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. NK Singh shared the plan for novel coronavirus vaccination in the state. He mentioned that the place for the district Corona Vaccine store will be finalised by December 15. Moreover, he observed that the vaccines are stored in an Iceline refrigerator which contains ice packs placed in a criss-cross manner with a temperature of minus 20 degrees celsius.

According to him, vaccination will take place in 4 stages in Uttar Pradesh. Mentioning that a database of healthcare workers is available, Dr. Singh revealed that they will be given priority in the vaccination process. Subsequently, the persons above the age of 50 years and those who co-morbidities will be vaccinated. Exuding confidence in the storage facility for the COVID-19 vaccines, he added that police shall provide security for the transportation of the vaccine. In UP at present, there are 21,374 active cases while 5,28,832 patients have been discharged and 7967 fatalities have been reported.

6 vaccine candidates in a clinical trial stage

On Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied for emergency use authorization. Mentioning that 6 vaccine candidates are in the clinical trial stage in India, he added that some of the vaccine candidates may get licensed in the next few weeks. He asserted, "Once we get a green signal from our scientists, we'll launch massive production of the vaccine. We have made all the preparations and drawn an outline to ramp up production of vaccine and to make it available to each and every person in the shortest possible time".

As per the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19's recommendation, the prioritised population groups are healthcare providers and workers in the healthcare setting, personnel from state and central police, armed forces, home guards, civil defence and disaster management volunteers and municipal workers and persons above 50 years. Furthermore, the process of collecting a database of health workers has started across all states and UTs and Central Ministries. This data is being uploaded on CO-WIN software after which it will be verified.

