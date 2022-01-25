Last Updated:

From Sundar Pichai To Krishna Ella, See Full List Of Padma Bhushan Awardees For 2022

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla, and Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad are to be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Padma Bhushan

Image: AP/ANI


On the eve of 73rd Republic Day 2022, the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma awards. Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Some of the notable names to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan honour include tech moguls Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet CEO), SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla and veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan every year in the month of March or April. This year, the President has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards. The list comprises 17 Padma Bhushan Awards.

See the full list of Padma Bhushan awardees

Name

 Field

State / Country

Ghulam Nabi Azad

 Public Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir

Victor Banerjee

 Art

West Bengal

Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous)

 Art

Punjab

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

 Public Affairs

West Bengal

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

 Trade and Industry

Maharashtra

Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (Duo)

 Trade and Industry

Telangana

Madhur Jaffery

 Others-Culinary

United States of America

Devendra Jhajharia

 Sports

Rajasthan

Rashid Khan

 Art

Uttar Pradesh

Rajiv Mehrishi

 Civil Service

Rajasthan

Satya Narayana Nadella

 Trade and Industry

United States of America

Sundararajan Pichai

 Trade and Industry

United States of America

Cyrus Poonawalla

 Trade and Industry

Maharashtra

Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous)

 Science and Engineering

Mexico

Pratibha Ray

 Literature and Education

Odisha

Swami Sachidanand

 Literature and Education

Gujarat

Vashishth Tripathi

 Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh

Padma Awards 2021 conferred by President Kovind

The prestigious Padma Bhushan has in total 17 recipients- Ghulam Nabi Azad and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in the field of Public Affairs, Victor Banerjee, Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous), Rashid Khan in the field of Art, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, Satya Narayana Nadella, Sundararajan Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla in the field of Trade and Industry, Rajiv Mehrishi in the field of Civil Services, Pratibha Ray, Swami Sachidanand, Vashishth Tripathi in the field of Literature and Education, Madhur Jaffery in the field of culinary and Sanjaya Rajaram in the field of Science and Engineering. 

READ | Padma Awards: PM Modi meets Sanjeev Bikhchandani; discusses startups & employment
READ | Padma Awards: Singer KS Chitra conferred with Padma Bhushan
READ | Padma Awards: Sushil Modi lauds BJP for recognizing poor; claims UPA rewarded lobbyists
READ | Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj lauds PM Modi, says BJP 'changed trend of Padma Awards'
Tags: Padma Bhushan, Republic Day, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND