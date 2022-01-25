From Sundar Pichai To Krishna Ella, See Full List Of Padma Bhushan Awardees For 2022

On the eve of 73rd Republic Day 2022, the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma awards. Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Some of the notable names to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan honour include tech moguls Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet CEO), SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla and veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan every year in the month of March or April. This year, the President has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards. The list comprises 17 Padma Bhushan Awards.

Name Field State / Country Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary United States of America Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry United States of America Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry United States of America Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Mexico Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

The prestigious Padma Bhushan has in total 17 recipients- Ghulam Nabi Azad and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in the field of Public Affairs, Victor Banerjee, Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous), Rashid Khan in the field of Art, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, Satya Narayana Nadella, Sundararajan Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla in the field of Trade and Industry, Rajiv Mehrishi in the field of Civil Services, Pratibha Ray, Swami Sachidanand, Vashishth Tripathi in the field of Literature and Education, Madhur Jaffery in the field of culinary and Sanjaya Rajaram in the field of Science and Engineering.