Latest News: From Sushant's Neighbour Opening Up To Rohit Sharma's Khel Ratna; Top Stories

Here are the top stories this Saturday evening:

Home Secy Writes To Chief Secys

In a letter to all Chief Secretaries, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged states to refrain from restricting the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Highlighting that the restrictions are impacting supply chains and disrupting economic activity, Bhalla also stated that the restrictions are against Home Ministry's guidelines. The Home Ministry had announced the third phase of Unlock from August 1 to 31, lifting several restrictions.

Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Taking Steps To Issue Interpol's Blue Notices Against Accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday told a special NIA Court in Kochi that four accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued, are currently in the United Arab Emirates and, therefore, steps have been taken for issuing blue notices against them through Interpol.

Fazil Fareed, Rabins Hameed, Sidhiqul Akbar, and Ahammed Kutty are the four absconding accused NIA says are in UAE.

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, Wife Test Positive For COVID

The former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren, along with his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier in July, Hemant and wife Kalpana Soren had got themselves tested for the infection after one of the ministers in his Cabinet and another JMM lawmaker, whom he had been in contact with tested positive.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is the son of Shibu Soren apprised about their test results.

Rohit Sharma thanks fans after receiving Khel Ratna

After being selected as the recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma sent his fans a 'virtual hug' for all the wishes and the support. The Indian opening batsman promised to bring 'many more laurels' to the country in the video as he thanked his fans for all the support throughout. The Mumbai-lad was nominated for the highest sporting award of the nation for his incredible performance in the last three years which includes his swashbuckling form in the 2019 ICC World Cup where he smashed five centuries.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Neighbour Opens Up On Night Of June 13

Before the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, numerous theories, speculations, theories and reports have been ruling the roost. One such report doing the rounds has been that there was a party held at SSR’s residence the day before he died. This theory, however, has been shot down by the late actor’s neighbour.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Sushant’s neighbour at Mont Blanc building in Mumbai’s Bandra stated that there was something amiss on June 13, as the lights had been turned off, though he was known to be a night owl.

