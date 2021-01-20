From this Jan 30th Martyrs' Day, 3 Minutes Siren & 2 Minutes Silence At 11 Am: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a release addressed to all the Chief Secretaries, Administrators of all State Governments and Union Territory Administrations laid down instructions for the observance of Martyrs' Day which is held on January 30, every year. MHA is its release said that silence should be observed and work and movement should be stopped for 2 minutes throughout the country at 11 am on January 30. In its release, it also mentioned that wherever feasible, the commencement and termination of the 2 minutes' silence period should be indicated by the sound of a siren or Army guns.

MHA said, "Sirens should be sounded from 10:59 hours till 11:00 hours and after 2 minutes al clear sirens should again be sounded from 11:02 hours till 11:03 hours. This procedure may be adopted where sirens exist."

READ | Amit Shah Hails Efforts Of Delhi Police During COVID-19 Lockdown, Farmers' Protest

MHA lays down instructions for Martyrs' Day

READ | Amit Shah Reviews Republic Day Arrangements With Delhi Police; Honours Frontliners

The Ministry of Home Affairs further said that on hearing the signal (wherever available), all people would stand up and observe the silence. meanwhile, for the places where there are no sirens available, MHA said that suitable instructions can be issued to all concerned for observing the silence for 2 minutes at 11 am on January 30.

Stating that earlier it has been observed that some offices observe 2-minute silence, while the general goes about its occupations in the ordinary course, unmindful of the solemnity of the occasion, the Ministry requested the State/Union territories Government to ensure that the Martyrs' Day is observed with due solemnity.

"State/ Union Territories Government may issue instructions to all educational institutions and Public Sector Enterprises under their control for observance on Martyrs' Day accordingly. Talks, speeches on freedom struggles, national integration may be organised in hybrid mode, " MHA added.

READ | PM Modi To Chair All-party & NDA Meeting On Jan 30 Ahead Of Budget Session Of Parliament

The release from the Home Ministry also mentioned that the Guidelines and Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) which are issued time to time from the government regarding COVID-19 pandemic are strictly adhered while observing Martyrs' Day.

Martyrs' Day

January 30 every year is a date observed at the national level as Martyrs' day. This particular date was chosen because it marks the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in 1948, by Nathuram Godse. On Martyrs' Day the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, and the three Service Chiefs gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial and lay wreaths decorated with multi-colour flowers. The armed forces personnel blow bugles sounding the Last Post. The inter-services contingent reverse arms as a mark of respect. A 2-minute silence in memory of Indian martyrs is observed throughout the country at 11 am. Participants hold all-religion prayers and sing tributes.

READ | From Decentralization Plan To COVID Vaccine Drive, Key Highlights Of Jagan-Shah Meet