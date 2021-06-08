From Vaccine Mixing To Inoculation Of Students Going Abroad; Health Experts Answer FAQs

As India continues to reel under the second wave of COVID-19, health experts on Tuesday evening spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. The health experts included Bansal Hospital MD Dr Naman Bansal, Neurologist and a member of Maharashtra's COVID Task Team Dr Zaheeri Virani, Former Chairman of UGCM and former Director of the international centre for genetic engineering and biotechnology Dr Virander Chauhan and Chairman of Media Group of Hospitals Dr Alok Roy.

When asked to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements regarding the vaccination drive against coronavirus, Dr Naman Bansal said that there are only 2 ways to get through the pandemic. One is either a person gets infected with Coronavirus or the second is to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab."

COVID-19 Vaccine: Health experts speak to Republic TV

Welcoming the change from Prime Minister on Monday, the MD of Bansal Hospital said that there is a clear intent on part of PM Modi and India will be able to achieve its target. He said, "As people are predicting that a possible third wave of the pandemic can hit the country between October-December, I think the vaccination should be started on a major level." The doctor stated that the vaccination should be done on priority for the vulnerable population as well as the major chunk of the population.

When asked whether the COVID-19 vaccines will be made free in the private hospitals or a cap will be put on the vaccine price, Dr Zaheer Virani said that there will always be a cost difference between Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, RDF's Sputnik.

The health expert said, "What was announced yesterday was that the private hospitals won't be allowed to charge more than Rs 150 as a service fee. But apart from that, the cost of the vaccine will be fixed by the government."

Responding to the statement that many private hospitals in the National Capital have different rates for different vaccine doses, Dr Zaheer said that one possible solution to control the same is to put a cap on vaccine prices. Taking Maharashtra as an example, he said, "Just the way BMC fixed the prices for COVID-19 hospital beds and treatment, it should also aim to fix a standard price for vaccination."

Speaking about the effectiveness of the mixing of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr Alok Roy said that if the vaccines belonging to the same platform/ categories will be mixed then there would be no positive result, stating that if vaccine belonging to a similar platform is combined, there would be change because the base of the vaccine dose is the same, the doctor said that if the vaccines of two different types would be mixed, better result and higher immunity will be achieved.

Discussing the condition of the students who wish to study abroad, Dr Chauhan said that currently, the United States is allowing only those students, who have been administered with the vaccines that are FDA approved, which include, Pfizer, Moderna or J&J. He said, "I am sure that the US authorities will find a way to help the foreign students."

When the health experts were asked to express their views of AIIMS Director Randeep Galleria's statement on the possibility of the third wave affecting the children, they said that neither the first wave nor the second wave was predicted. Urging people to follow all COVID-19 appropriate guidelines, the doctors advised people to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Current COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the pandemic, India has so far recorded over 2,89,96,473 positive cases, out of which, 2,73,41,462 have successfully recovered and 3,51,309 have succumbed to the virus. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 86,498 new cases, 1,82,282 fresh recoveries and 2,123 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 13,03,702.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)