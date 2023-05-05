From Warzone To Home: Nearly 3,800 Indians Evacuated From Sudan Under Operation Kaveri

India has successfully rescued around 3,800 citizens who were stranded in war-affected Sudan and this became possible through the deployment of a high level of preparedness and efficient execution of "Operation Kaveri" by the Indian government. On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs informed about the recent evacuees stating that an Indian Air Force C-130J flight with 47 stranded Indians took off from Jeddah in a Delhi-bound plane.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said, "IAF C-130J aircraft with 47 evacuees from Sudan is on its way to Delhi from Jeddah. Nearly 3800 persons have now been rescued from Sudan under Operation Kaveri."

Nearly 3800 persons have now been rescued from Sudan under #OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/JbxHRJGeqF — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 4, 2023

Notably, earlier on Thursday, 192 Indians who were stranded in Sudan, landed safely in Ahmedabad. They were brought to Gujarat in an Indian Air Force C17 aircraft from Port Sudan. On the same day, 20 other evacuees boarded flights destined for Chennai and Bengaluru. "20 evacuees departed from N'Djamena in two batches of 2 and 18 onboard flights destined for Chennai and Bengaluru respectively. These evacuees had crossed over from Sudan into Chad through the adjoining land border," Bagchi tweeted on Thursday.

What is Operation Kaveri?

'Operation Kaveri' is a rescue operation launched by the Government of India to evacuate Indian citizens who are stranded in Sudan. It was launched on April 24, 2023, in response to the crisis in Sudan. A team of officials including the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian embassy in Sudan has been appointed by the Indians to ensure the proper process of evacuation gets followed.

The operation to bring back Indians was carried out using five Indian Naval Ships and 16 Indian Air Force aircraft including one from Wadi Sayyidna military airbase.

What led to the crisis in Sudan?

Sudan is currently experiencing fighting between two commanders - Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Notably, these two commanders had previously worked together to execute a military coup to disrupt Sudan's transition to democracy just 18 months prior.

The power struggle between these two commanders has caused much fear and displacement among the Sudanese population. The impact of this power struggle is palpable, with millions of people hiding in their homes and hundreds of thousands being displaced. Though millions remain amid a fragile ceasefire, several countries have been racing to evacuate their citizens from the crisis-hit nation.