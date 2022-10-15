At the Republic Media Network's 'India Economic Summit', S Gurumurthy, Editor Tughlak, Chairman of Vivekanand International Foundation and Economist, said that the European Union has published a paper where they have said that "there will be diffusion of global power" in 2040. He said that the power that is "concentrated" in the present time will be diffused among nations. He stressed that the hegemonic power will not exist by 2040.

S Gurumurthy underscored that the world will not be led by the West and "certainly not by the US." He stated that the output and GDP of E7 - China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia and Mexico will be twice the GDP and output of G7. He said that the people of the world are moving from "a west-centric world to diffused world." He said that the US is a "suspect economy" and stressed that if "commodity becomes dominant, the US dollar will not be able to dominate the world." He further said that China had 2.2 trillion dollars in American security but they have withdrawn the money and kept only 900 billion dollars.

Gurumurthy calls India a 'hard power'

Citing a Harvard economist, S Gurumurthy said that the US dollar is not "sustained by rules of economics." According to him, the American dollar is not controlled by trade rules, fiscal rules and monetary rules but sustained by the "power of the United States."Highlighting the efforts that India needs to make in the changing world, he said that the nation needs to "maintain a civilisational basis." He cited a strong civilisational base as the reason for a strong economy and strong democracy of India. Calling India a "hard power", Gurumurthy said that "no world power can ignore us and we are an attractive soft power." He emphasised that India's "nation first" approach has "shaken the world" while referring to India's stance on the war between Russia and Ukraine.