From Wooden Carriages To Vande Bharat Trains, Indian Railways Completes Glorious 170 Years

170 years ago, on April 16, 1853, India saw its first ever passenger train on a stretch of 34 KM from Mumbai’s Bori Bunder to Thane in Maharashtra, run by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway. The Great Indian Peninsula Railway, which later merged with the Indian Midland Railway Company in 1900, expanded its borders from Delhi in the north, Kanpur and Allahabad in the north-east, and Nagpur in the east, to Raichur in the south-east.

400 passengers took the historic journey

The inaugural train was waved off with 14 wooden carriages packed with 400 passengers, all were set for their first day out on the tracks at Boribunder station, where the imposing UNESCO World Heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus now stands.

During the administration of Governor General Lord Hardinge, private ventures were allowed to establish a rail system in India in 1844. Two companies were formed in 1845, namely the "East Indian Railway Company" and the "Great Indian Peninsula Railway."

Three inexplicably named engines, "Sahib," "Sindh," and "Sultan," pulled the first passenger service at 3.35 p.m. that day. They blew off loud whistles, belched out thick smoke and steam, and soon chugged into the historic journey, accompanied by a thunderous 21-gun salute, thunderous cheers, and claps from those who witnessed the first rail history in British India.

Railways’ expansion

The railways quickly expanded tracks to other regions of India. The first passenger train ran its 39 km route between Howrah and Hooghly on August 15, 1854. On July 1, 1856, it ran its 53 km route between Hathras Road and Mathura Cantt. in the north. On October 19, 1875, it ran its 39 km route between Veyasarpandy and Walajah Road in the south (Madras Presidency).

In over 27 years by 1880, India had a 9,000 km railway network spanning the length and breadth of the sub-continent.

Highest-ever allocation for Railways in union budget 2023

Presenting the last full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government before the 2024 general elections, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, announced a 75 percent hike in the outlay for the Railway Ministry, the highest-ever.

The Finance Minister has allocated Rs 2.40 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24 compared to Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the last fiscal, an increase of Rs 1.03 lakh crore. Sitharaman said the outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014.