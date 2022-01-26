Lt. Gen. Rajeev Chaudhry, under whose leadership the Border Roads Organisation constructed the world's highest motorable road, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Republic Day.

The BRO Director-General explained, "BRO has really achieved unprecedented targets in the last 12 months or so. The first one is the Umling La pass. BRO constructed the highest motorable road in the world at Umlinga which stands at 19,024 feet which was also recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records on November 16, 2021".

#ProudToBeIndian | When people were working there, they used to bleed through their nose; it was a difficult task: Lt Gen Rajiv Chaudhary recalls the mammoth task of constructing the world’s highest motorable road - Umlingla pass in Ladakh



Tune in: https://t.co/aPPzyh3Ybj pic.twitter.com/Mq265Aq4Hj — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2022

'We want to make each Indian proud'

On this occasion, he also spoke about BRO's decision to extend the vehicular access to Zojila. Lt. Gen. Chaudhry said, "Zojila used to get closed sometimes traditionally in the month of November. And thereafter, our military convoys, as well as civilian traffic, used to cease to cross over Zojila to lead Ladakh. Ladakh was virtually cut off from the mainland for nearly 6 months. But last to last year, we experimented and took this calculated risk to keep this pass open till December 31 and it had huge dividends to us not only strategically, militarily but the kind of socio-economic impact on the people of Ladakh."

He added, "We did a rough study where we found that each day it would cost us approximately Rs.7 crore to maintain forces in Ladakh through an air bridge. But if you can keep this road open where the snowfall is the heaviest in the world, then each day we are saving the government approximately Rs.7 crore a day. So, that works out approximately to Rs.400-450 crore in a season. And that is only the mathematical part. But we can understand the kind of confidence it gives to security forces which are deployed there and the citizens of Ladakh who couldn't access anywhere through the land route for any medical emergencies".

Speaking on the occasion of Republic Day, the BRO DG opined, "I joined the Armed Forces 38 years back. So, I am already a proud Indian. But certainly, as an organization, we want to make each Indian proud of the nation that they belong to. And we have been working very hard to achieve that."