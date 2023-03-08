From Yogi Adityanath To Rajnath Singh: This Is How Our Politicians Celebrated Holi

Quick links:
Union Minister Piyush Goyal celebrated Holi festivities at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was guest of honour.
"It's a great honour for me to be here, I want to thank the minister for hosting me. This is my first time and I am very excited to be part of it," said US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
EAM S Jaishankar and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrated the festival of colours at Union Minister Rajnath Singh's residence in New Delhi.
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo arrived at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to participate in Holi celebrations.
US Secretary of Commerce Gina celebrated Holi with Indian politicians at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's house.
Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav played the flute as he celebrated the festival of Holi at his residence in Patna.