From Yogi Adityanath To Rajnath Singh: This Is How Our Politicians Celebrated Holi

The entire nation including the politicians is celebrating the festival of colours.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Holi festivities
Union Minister Piyush Goyal celebrated Holi festivities at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was guest of honour.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo
"It's a great honour for me to be here, I want to thank the minister for hosting me. This is my first time and I am very excited to be part of it," said US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

EAM S Jaishankar and Union Minister Rajnath
EAM S Jaishankar and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrated the festival of colours at Union Minister Rajnath Singh's residence in New Delhi.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo arrived at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to participate in Holi celebrations.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina and Defence Minister
US Secretary of Commerce Gina celebrated Holi with Indian politicians at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's house.

EAM S Jaishankar with US secretary
EAM S Jaishankar with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in New Delhi

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav plays the flute
Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav played the flute as he celebrated the festival of Holi at his residence in Patna.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit celebrated the festival of Holi in Delhi with party members. 

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh celebrated the festival of Holi at his residence in Bhopal.

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participated in Holi celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

