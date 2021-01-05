Frontline Workers Need Not Register For Vaccine, Data Prepopulated: Health Ministry

As the DCGI on Sunday approved the two Coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday stated that the frontline workers need not get themselves registered for the COVID-19 vaccines inoculation as their data would be pre-populated. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Health Ministry will roll out the vaccines within 10 days of emergency use authorisation approvals after the final go-ahead by the Centre.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, while addressing the press conference, said, “Beneficiary registration is not required for health workers or other frontline workers as their database has been populated on to the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner. So out doctors, nurses, and medical workers need not self register themselves on the Co-WIN platform. Their data has already been pre-populated.”

“Similarly, our frontline workers such as people in armed forces, state police, central police, municipal workers, they also need not self register themselves,” he added.

Barring the frontline workers, the population priority groups may require the editing and manipulation of data. However, the district magistrate will electronically allocate the session of 100 people at the ascertained locations in his district at a given time and it will be undertaken digitally. All the information and communication regarding the vaccination will also be sent digitally to the beneficiary.

“The vaccine administration will be captured digitally and the communication about the next dose will also be given digitally. Beneficiaries will also get an acknowledgement and a note of thanks for undertaking the vaccination from the said location,” Bhushan said while adding that real-time reporting of adverse reaction in any will be done through the Co-WIN system.

Co-WIN Platform and features

The Co-WIN platform will be introduced by the Centre and will be used extensively in vaccination drives across the country as it will streamline data on the vaccine procurement, distribution, storage and scheduling of dose, while also playing a crucial role in communication with the beneficiaries. The all consolidated platform will also have the option to generate a Unique Health ID and a digital certificate which the citizens can either store on their mobile phones or any cloud-based platform for easy access. It will be a free service given by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Co-WIN system is adept with Session allocation, Aadhar authentication, ID Creation, the platform can send communications in 12 languages, QR code authenticated vaccination certificate can be generated. It is also integrated with the Digital Locker where the beneficiaries can store their health certificates. Moreover, a chatbot will also be in place to assist the beneficiaries.

The Government has also conducted the dry run of the system with proper training with the authorities of the state government. Although the platform is made for India but can be used by the entire world and the Indian government will assist the countries who want to use the platform.

