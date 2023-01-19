Frosty Feast To The Eyes: Check Out Pics Of Beautiful Landscape Of Train On Tracks Of J&K

Quick links:
In a feast to the eyes, a train was seen passing through tracks in Jammu and Kashmir amid the freezing cold weather.
After snowfall and rains intensified in Jammu and Kashmir, a vivid and bright day welcomed the niveous landscape of a train passing through tracks in Jammu and Kashmir.
The train was seen passing through the snow-covered mountains in Jammu and Kashmir presenting a beautiful view.
Astonished by the beauty of nature, a passenger was seen clicking the picture of another train passing by.
In a beautiful landscape image, a train was seen running on the tracks of Jammu and Kashmir surrounded by the snow-covered mountains.