Frosty Feast To The Eyes: Check Out Pics Of Beautiful Landscape Of Train On Tracks Of J&K

After snowfall and rains intensified in Jammu and Kashmir, a vivid and bright day welcomed the niveous landscape of a train passing through tracks in J&K.

Mahima Joshi
Jammu and Kashmir
1/8
Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

In a feast to the eyes, a train was seen passing through tracks in Jammu and Kashmir amid the freezing cold weather. 

Jammu and Kashmir
2/8
Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

After snowfall and rains intensified in Jammu and Kashmir, a vivid and bright day welcomed the niveous landscape of a train passing through tracks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir
3/8
Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

The train was seen passing through the snow-covered mountains in Jammu and Kashmir presenting a beautiful view. 

Jammu and Kashmir
4/8
Image: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw

Astonished by the beauty of nature, a passenger was seen clicking the picture of another train passing by. 

Jammu and Kashmir
5/8
Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

In a beautiful landscape image, a train was seen running on the tracks of Jammu and Kashmir surrounded by the snow-covered mountains. 

Jammu and Kashmir
6/8
Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

A picturesque view of a train pulling through the snow-laden valley. 

Jammu and Kashmir
7/8
Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

The image shows the railway tracks covered with beautiful white snow as trains pass. 

Jammu and Kashmir
8/8
Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

Giving an idea of a dream view, a blue and white train was seen passing on the snow-covered tracks. 

