Chennai's Marina Beach has witnessed a froth formation over the last two days, a phenomenon that has occurred in various parts of the country. Locals who visited the shoreline on Friday said that the air around the beach was filled with a pungent smell which signified the number of pollutants and chemicals that make froth. Similar incidents have come to light from other parts of the country, including Bengaluru in Karnataka which is home to the 'burning' Bellandur and Varthur lakes.