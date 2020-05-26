FRTWA President Urges Maha Govt To Allow Opening Of Shops; Seeks Revival Of Retail Economy

The Maharashtra government announced the revised guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown in the state on May 19. Basically, the area under the Red zone includes all Municipal Corporations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, and Amravati. The remaining area of the state has been declared as non-Red zones. While major relaxations have been given in the non-Red zones, shops selling non-essential commodities continue to remain closed in cities such as Mumbai as the respective Municipal Corporations have denied permission for the same.

In this context, the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association president Viren Shah appealed to the Maharashtra government for allowing shops to resume functioning in order to revive the retail economy.

Read the letter here:

"Respected honourable Chief Minister,

Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji,

As you are aware Shops in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and other cities of Maharashtra are shut since 60 days.

April / May salary is due to the staff. We understand that situation in Maharashtra is alarming and cases are rising every day but in such kind of scenarios where livelihood is also important and business has to be revived as per central Government and also experts. Corona is here to stay and we all have to live with it with proper precaution.

We shopkeepers /wholesalers/offices are ready to start our business in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with proper precautions like masks, sanitisation and with social distancing ready to open the business with limited staff. You have already allowed online E-commerce players to resume in Red zone on Mumbai, Pune, and all over Maharashtra even for non-essential items but shops are shut with crores of rupees of stick lying idle in shops and godown. By allowing e-commerce, the Maharashtra government is doing injustice to traders of retail chain.

Staff/workers are not paid their salary for two months and if such lockdown continues further in June month's retail business will be destroyed and this will benefit online e-commerce at the cost of thousands of crores. On the loss of business, lakhs of employment will get affected and business will be diverted to other state and all such benefit will go to e-commerce players who show 5 to 6000 crores losses in their annual returns. We request Maharashtra Government to resume and open the shops ASAP to revive the retail economy.

From the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA)

Viren Shah, President



