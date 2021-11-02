Frustrated Over Queuing Up For Long To Get Vaccinated, Woman Attacks Health Team In UP

An Uttar Pradesh health department team that had gone to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the locals in a locality under Shikohabad area in Firozabad was attacked by a woman on Tuesday, police said.

A three-member health department comprising ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) Sanyukta Dhakre and two others -- Dolly Verma and Ritu Verma --was vaccinating the residents of Avas Vikas Colony and had inoculated around 60 people.

Chand Tara, a resident of the colony, got into a fight with the team when she was not able to show her Aadhar card for on-the-spot registration to get the vaccine, Shikohabad SDM S D Pandey said.

The woman said she had been waiting to get the jab for a very long time and then got into a scuffle with Dolly Verma, the SDM said, adding that the ANM who came to her rescue was also attacked.

The administrative officials rushed to the spot soon after getting information about the incident.

A case for obstructing government work and other relevant sections was filed against the woman who has been taken into custody, the SDM added.

