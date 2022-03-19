FS Shringla Avers India-Japan Relationship Significant On Bilateral And Global Levels

In view of Japan PM Fumio Kishida's visit to India on March 19, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday asserted that the India-Japan partnership has made a significant process. He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Kishida discussed the entire range of areas including economic cooperation, digital cooperation, cooperation for the development of the North-East region of India, skill development and many more.

"This is an important relationship not only bilaterally but also for the Indo-Pacific and the world at large. As two major powers in the Indo-Pacific region, PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida held detailed discussions on regional and global issues," Shringla informed.

He further added that three agreements were reached upon - a memorandum of cooperation on cyber security, a memorandum of cooperation in the field of sustainable development and a memorandum of cooperation on wastewater management.

PM Modi and Kishida also exchanged perspectives on Ukraine. Both leaders expressed seriousness about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis and assessed broader implications for Indo-Pacific

"PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida emphasised the importance of the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. They reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that there was no other path than dialogue for resolving the Ukraine crisis," Shringla said.

Notably, PM Modi and Kishida also discussed China during their interaction. "We informed Japan of the situation in Ladakh, the attempts of amassing the troops, and our talks with China on border-related issues... Japanese PM also briefed us on his own perspective vis-a-vis East and South China sea," Shringla said.

He further added, "We made it clear that unless we have a resolution of the border issues with peace and tranquillity, we could not consider the relationship (with China) to be business as usual; normalcy would depend on the progress in issues we're discussing."

India also concluded seven loan agreements for official development assistance, in areas of connectivity, healthcare, water supply, and sewage. Both sides agreed on work plans with the import of Japanese apples to India and the export of Indian mangoes to Japan.