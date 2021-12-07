FS Shringla Calls On Bangladesh Foreign Minister; Reviews Growing Bilateral Cooperation

Dhaka, Dec 7 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday called on Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen during which they reviewed the wide-ranging and growing cooperation between the two countries, including cooperation in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shringla, who arrived here on a two-day official visit to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two neighbours, also met his counterpart Masud Bin Momen and discussed progress in bilateral ties on all fronts.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on FM H.E. Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen. Reviewed wide-ranging & growing cooperation between two countries including our #Covid cooperation. Expressed satisfaction on the successful joint celebration of #MaitriDiwas,” the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh tweeted.

During the meeting with his counterpart, Shringla discussed “progress in bilateral ties on all fronts in this special year marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh,” it said in another tweet.

Earlier, Shringla was received by the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary upon arrival at the airport in the capital. He is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.

Shringla is also expected to meet the Road Transport and Bridges Minister and ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

The visit to Bangladesh will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, said an Indian External Affairs Ministry statement in New Delhi.

The visit will also help prepare the ground for the state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17, it added.

India and Bangladesh observed 'Maitri Diwas' on Monday, marking India recognising the newly-formed country of Bangladesh in 1971. The day was celebrated across 18 countries.