FSSAI Announces To Conduct Nationwide Surveillance Of Dairy Products To Curb Adulteration

In a bid to curtail the adulteration of milk products across India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will conduct pan-India surveillance. FSSAI announced on Thursday that the surveillance will be conducted on a large scale and will involve collecting samples from both the organised and unorganised sectors in all districts countrywide. As part of the ongoing effort to curb the adulteration of dairy products, the food authority will collect samples of products such as khoa, chenna, paneer, ghee, butter, curd, and ice cream.

"The rationale behind choosing milk is due to its indispensable role in our food culture, either as a fresh fluid or as processed dairy products. Milk contains vital micronutrients and macronutrients. People of every age group include milk or milk products in their daily diet. Changing lifestyle patterns and increasing health consciousness are the key growth drivers for milk and high-value milk products in India," the food safety authority said.

FSSAI to hold pan-India surveillance of milk, milk products

As per the information shared by the food authority, the survey will assess the samples for compliance with quality and safety parameters. It will also identify hotspots for adulteration in milk and milk products and devise corrective actions.

FSSAI conducted five such surveillances of milk, milk products since 2011

According to the official statement released by FSSAI, in the 2018 National Milk Safety and Quality Survey was conducted in all states and Union territories. A total of 6,432 milk samples from organised and unorganised sectors were collected from 1,103 towns and cities with a population above 50,000. FSSAI also conducted the Pan-India Milk Products Survey, 2020, to assess the safety and quality of milk products and desserts sold during festivals. In all, 2,801 milk product samples from organised and unorganised sectors (paneer, khoa, chhena, khoa-based desserts, and chhena-based desserts) were collected from 542 districts across the country.

In 2022, FSSAI conducted a milk survey in 12 states, of which 10 had an incidence of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and two were controls. "In order to ascertain the safety of milk, the presence of antibiotics, pesticide residues, and heavy metals was assessed in the samples collected. The outcome of the survey revealed that the milk sold in the selected 12 states is largely safe for consumption," it added.