FSSAI launches drive to curb menace of spurious products across country

Food regulator FSSAI has issued a stern warning to nutraceutical firms in Himachal Pradesh to strictly follow the regulations as part of its efforts to curb the menace of spurious products.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a surveillance drive to curb the menace of spurious drugs manufactured by nutraceutical companies operating across the country, it said in a statement.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of reports claiming that an industrial area in Himachal Pradesh has become a hub for producing spurious vitamins, syrups, and drugs in the name of food supplements, and sent notices to the Health Ministry and the Drug Controller General of India.

The FSSAI has initiated its first set of drives in Himachal Pradesh. It has directed its Regional Office, North, to take immediate action against the defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) involved in the production of spurious drugs.

"As part of this drive, 21 facilities operating in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were inspected and 111 samples have been lifted during 7th to 9th June, 2023," the statement said.

Further, 25-30 per cent of the nutraceuticals manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh will be inspected by the end of June 2023.

To address this issue, FSSAI's CEO convened a meeting with major manufacturers of health supplements and nutraceuticals of Baddi, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday here.

During the meeting, the CEO issued a "stern warning, emphasizing the absolute necessity for strict compliance with nutraceutical regulations." Non-compliance will have severe consequences, including the possibility of license suspension or cancellation, as well as the initiation of criminal cases, the regulator warned.

The FSSAI has directed the Commissioner of Food Safety, Himachal Pradesh, to provide full support in carrying out the surveillance drive effectively.

"FBOs found to be in violation may be prosecuted under Section 59 of FSS Act 2006 where punishment like lifetime imprisonment or a fine of not less than Rs 10 lakhs will be imposed," the FSSAI said.