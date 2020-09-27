Mithai Shops Mandated To Display 'best Before' Dates From October; FSSAI Issues Order

In a new development concerning the safety of citizens, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed sweet shops to mention the 'Best Before date' on all non-packaged or loose sweets available in their shops. After the food regulator's order, the sweet shops will be required to adhere to the guidelines from October 1.

A letter to this effect dated September 25, was sent by FSSAI to all the commissioners of food safety of all states and Union Territories directing them to ensure compliance of the orders within their jurisdiction.

"In the public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/ loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'Best Before Date' of the product mandatorily with effect from October 1, 2020," the letter read.

"The FBOs shall decide and display the 'Best Before Date' of sweets depending on the nature of the products and the local conditions," the order said.

List of sweets with shelf life put up on FSSAI website

The date of manufacturing may also be mentioned if the food business operators (FBO) wish, however, it is not a compulsion, the food regulator said. FSSAI on its website has put up a list of various types of sweets with their shelf life, to apprise the citizens. The order by the country's food regulator comes after it received various complaints concerning the quality or adulteration of the food products.

Earlier, FSSAI on Thursday had also passed an order to stop the practice of blending of other edible oils with mustard oil. Blending mustard oil with any other edible oil will be prohibited in the country effective from October 1, FSSAI said in its order. The decision has been taken following the direction of the Central government to facilitate the sale of pure mustard oil for household consumption. The government had witnessed a hike in prices of mustard oil and which gave rise to speculations that other edible oil could be blended with mustard oil. Currently, the companies are allowed to mix 20 percent of other edible oil in mustard oil, however, after the new regulation comes into effect from October, companies will be allowed to produce only pure mustard oil.

