FTV India's Kashiff Khan Considering Defamation Suit Over Nawab Malik's Porn, Drugs Charge

Speaking on the biggest prime time debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Fashion TV India head Kashiff Khan said that FTV was only a sponsor of the event on Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2 and had no relations with the organisers of the alleged drugs rave party. He added that he was considering filing a defamation case against his accuser Nawab Malik.

"Fashion TV was connected to this event only in the capacity as a sponsor. We had no relation or connection in organising the event. The organisers, from Delhi, have been detained," Kashiff Khan said.

To prove his point that sponsors and organisers are different, Khan said, "If IPL is going on, with 25 sponsors. 2 IPL teams were blacklisted a few years back, will any of the sponsors be held responsible for their act? The organisers of the cruise is a company from Delhi."

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had earlier alleged that Kashif Khan was one of the organisers of the party on the Cordelia cruise on October 2. The NCB leader in a press conference alleged that Khan is "notorious for distribution of drugs and running sex and pornography racket". Moreover, he claimed that Khan was let go by Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede as he was his "friend".

To this, Kashif said that he has never met or interacted with Sameer Wankhede before. "I don't even know Sameer Wankhede. I give an open challenge to the forum. If anybody proves my connection with Wankhede. If I shall put my forehead on his feet," he said.

Moreover, he said that he was on Cruise as a customer/client and paid all his expenses. "I have no connection with drugs. People who know me know I don't even smoke," Khan said.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede has also rejected 'friends' with Kashif Khan allegations by the Nationalist Congress Party leader. Calling it a lie, the NCB officer said that the law will take its own course.

Finally, when asked about how the allegations raised against him were very serious, and especially amid calls being made on The Debate for his arrest by other panelists, Kashiff Khan said that he was considering legal action against Nawab Malik.