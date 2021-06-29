Fuel Price Hike: Case Filed Against Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan In Bihar

In connection with the spiraling spike in petrol prices, a lawsuit was filed in this north Bihar town on Monday, June 28, against Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The case was filed in Muzaffarpur before a chief judicial magistrate's court. Tamanna Hashmi, the complainant, said there was a "conspiracy" behind increased gasoline and diesel prices, despite the fact that crude oil prices are relatively modest. Hashmi further said that rising fuel costs had left the country's citizens "terrified" and "enraged."

FIR filed against Petroleum Minister

He has demanded that Pradhan be tried under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sections 420 (fraud), 295 and 295 (A) (pertaining to deliberate malicious acts), and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) are among them. The petition will most likely be heard in the due course. Tamanna Hashmi is a social worker who is well-known for filing multiple court cases against politicians over a variety of issues.

Fuel price hike

He filed a criminal complaint on June 24 against yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna, stating that they "misled" and placed the lives of lakhs of people in jeopardy by claiming to have invented a cure for COVID-19. The case has been scheduled for a hearing on June 30.

Hashmi hung missing posters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in 2019. He also offered a cash reward of Rs 5100 for information leading to his whereabouts. Yadav has been missing since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to the writing on the post.

Petrol prices in India

Petrol is sold at over 100 rupees per litre in Maharashtra, and at over 100 rupees per litre in Telangana (Hyderabad), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), and Karnataka (Bangalore). Fuel prices in metro areas such as the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stayed steady on Monday, June 28, but they are still at record highs. Since May 4, the trend has been rising.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI