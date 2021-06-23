Fuel Price Rise In India Due To 80% Import Of Crude Oil, Says Min Dharmendra Pradhan

As the country observes a hike in fuel price, the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, on June 23, has said, "There has been a jump in crude oil prices in the international market. One of the main reasons behind the rise in fuel prices in India is that we have to import 80% of the oil we consume". The dependency on the foreign market is severely impacting Indian fuel price, burdening the middle-class economy.

India imports crude oil from foreign market

India is the third- biggest importer of crude oil in the world. The country imported largely from the Middle East but in a recent development, India has turned to Africa and North America. This comes to action as the suppliers in the Middle East cut output and demand for gasoline has hiked amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the decency of Indian oil import, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier commented, “Can we be so import-dependent? I don't want to criticise anyone but I want to say (that) had we focussed on this subject earlier, our middle-class would not have been burdened".

OPEC's share to the Indian oil market

Data obtained from industry and trade sources showed that in the last two decades, OPEC’s (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) share of India’s oil imports fell to the lowest as the country's overall purchases fell to a six-year low.

Data stated that India's total crude imports fell to 3.97 million barrels per day (bpd) in the 2021 fiscal year to March 31, down 11.8% from 2020.

India reduced purchases from members of the OPEC to around 2.86 million barrels per day and compressed the group's share of imports to 72% from nearly 80% previously. The country bought more U.S. and Canadian oil at the price of that from Africa and the Middle East.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters, "As one of the largest crude-consuming countries, India is concerned that such actions by producing countries have the potential to undermine consumption-led recovery and more so hurt consumers, especially in our price-sensitive market".

(Image credit: PTI)