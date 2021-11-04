Fuel Prices Down In States After Centre's Excise Duty Cut; Here's How Much Prices Dropped

The Centre on Wednesday announced a central excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Following the announcement, several states including Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also decided to make an excise duty cut. Only hours after the Centre’s decision to reduce the fuel prices, the states also announced the excise duty cuts.

States like Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka and Goa have reduced the prices of both the fuel by Rs 7 per litre in addition to the Centre's relief while Uttar Pradesh announced a major drop as they reduced fuel prices by Rs 12. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state’s VAT on petrol will be reduced by Rs 2 per litre in the state. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed that the state will soon announce a reduction in the VAT charged on fuel.

Reduction in fuel prices by states

Assam: Rs 7

Tripura: Rs 7

Manipur: Rs 7

Karnataka: Rs 7

Goa: Rs 7

Gujarat: Rs 7

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 12

Uttarakhand: Rs 2

Provisional Petrol and Diesel prices in major states post-cut by Centre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 115.85 per litre (post-cut, provisionally, at Rs 110.85)

Diesel - Rs 106.62 per litre (post-cut, provisionally, at Rs 96.62)

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 110.04 per litre (post-cut, provisionally, at Rs 105.04)

Diesel - Rs 98.42 per litre (post-cut, provisionally, at Rs 88.42)

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 106.66 per litre (post-cut, provisionally, at Rs 101.66)

Diesel - Rs 102.59 per litre (post-cut, provisionally, at Rs 92.59)

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 110.49 per litre (post-cut, provisionally, at Rs 105.49)

Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre (post-cut, provisionally, at Rs 91.56)

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 114.49 per litre (post cut, provisionally, at Rs 109.49)

Diesel - Rs 107.40 per litre (post cut, provisionally, at Rs 97.40)

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 112.42 per litre (post-cut, provisionally, at Rs 107.42)

Diesel - Rs 105.85 per litre (post-cut, provisionally, at Rs 95.85)

Petrol prices get cheaper

A govt release said that in recent months, crude oil prices have witnessed a global upsurge. Consequently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel had increased in recent weeks exerting inflationary pressure. The world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy.

The Government of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements. The reduction in excise duty on Petrol and Diesel will also boost consumption and keep inflation low, thus helping the poor and middle classes. Today’s decision is expected to further spur the overall economic cycle, the release said.

Driven by the enterprising ability of India’s aspirational population, the Indian economy has witnessed a remarkable turnaround post the COVID-19 induced slowdown. All sectors of the economy – be it manufacturing, services or agriculture – are experiencing significant upward economic activity.

Image: PTI