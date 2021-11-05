Fuel Prices Fall Across States On November 5 After Centre's Excise Duty Cut; See Rates

In a landmark development on Wednesday, the Centre announced a central excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Following the announcement, several states followed suit by announcing similar tax cuts. The reductions have now brought down fuel prices across the country. However, few states like Kerala have decided to not make any reductions on the diesel and petrol prices.

Following central government's announcement, several states also announced reductions in tax applied on the fuel prices. States like Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka and Goa have reduced the prices of both the fuel by Rs 7 per litre in addition to the Centre's relief while Uttar Pradesh announced a major drop as they reduced fuel prices by Rs 12. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state’s VAT on petrol will be reduced by Rs 2 per litre in the state. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed that the petrol will be cheaper by Rs 12 and diesel by Rs 17 per litre in the state. BJP-ruled Haryana also announced a per litre decrease of Rs 7 in petrol and Rs 2 in diesel prices.

Petrol and Diesel prices in states post tax reduction

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

In a Diwali bonanza by the Modi government and major relief to the common man, the prices of petrol and diesel has been reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from November 4. As per government sources, the reduction in excise duty on diesel being double that of petrol is meant to be a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. Following the announcement, several states including Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also decided to make an excise duty cut.

Can’t reduce VAT on fuel prices, says Kerala finance minister

Following the central government’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government would not reduce VAT on fuel. Informing the same, Balagopal said that Kerala was witnessing a severe economic crisis and thus, the reduction on fuel VAT could not be considered. The decision was stitched to the state’s debt problem by senior economists. Claiming that the state would not consider lowering the VAT on fuel in the state, minister Balagopal also criticised the Union government's decision to reduce excise duty. Balagopal alleged that the decision to reduce the duty was "a temporary measure to save face and throw dust in the eyes of the people."

Image: PTI