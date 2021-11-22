Fuel Prices Remain Constant For 19th Day In A Row; Check Petrol & Diesel Rates On Nov 22

In the latest price announcement of state-owned fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the 19th consecutive day on November 22 after the Central government slashed excise duty on the two fuels to bring retail rates down from record highs.

On November 3, the government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre to provide respite to customers who had been pummelling by record-high retail fuel costs. The November 4 drop lowered the price of petrol in Delhi down to Rs 103.97 a litre. On November 19, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, diesel prices remained steady at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Fuel prices in Mumbai followed a similar pattern. The price of petrol remained steady at Rs 109.98 per litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the country's first city to sell petrol at more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs 94.14 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata remained steady at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively. A litre of petrol in Chennai was sold at the same price of Rs 101.40. The price of diesel remained constant at Rs 91.43 per litre.

Petrol Price Across Cities

New Delhi ₹ 103.97

Kolkata ₹ 104.67

Mumbai ₹ 109.98

Chennai ₹ 101.40

Gurgaon ₹ 95.72

Noida ₹ 95.30

Bangalore ₹ 100.58

Bhubaneswar ₹ 101.81

Chandigarh ₹ 94.23

Hyderabad ₹ 108.20

Jaipur ₹ 106.64

Lucknow ₹ 95.28

Patna ₹ 106.26

Trivandrum ₹ 106.04

Diesel Price Across Cities

New Delhi ₹ 86.67

Kolkata ₹ 89.79

Mumbai ₹ 94.14

Chennai ₹ 91.43

Gurgaon ₹ 86.93

Noida ₹ 86.81

Bangalore ₹ 85.01

Bhubaneswar ₹ 91.62

Chandigarh ₹ 80.90

Hyderabad ₹ 94.62

Jaipur ₹ 90.32

Lucknow ₹ 86.80

Patna ₹ 91.43

Trivandrum ₹ 93.17

The excise duty drop was the largest reduction in excise duty ever. In addition to lowering excise duty, the union government urged states to minimize or remove value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide aid to consumers. Following this, 26 states and union territories reduced VAT to provide additional relief to customers who have been pummelling by record-high retail prices. Rajasthan is the most recent state to join this list, having announced a VAT cut that will reduce the cost of petrol and diesel by Rs 4 and Rs 5 per litre, respectively.

Image: PTI