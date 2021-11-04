Welcoming Centre's move to slash the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from November 4 midnight, the common people have now expressed their happiness and thanked the government for the relief. Citing it as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Diwali gift to the citizens, the government reduced the fuel prices from the record-high numbers on Thursday, a day after the announcement. As per that, the petrol prices in the national capital stands at Rs 103.97 per litre followed by Mumbai at Rs 109.98 per litre, Chennai at Rs 101.40 per litre, and Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre. Similarly, diesel prices have also undergone a major reduction.

The Centre has also urged the states to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on fuels to give relief to consumers. Several BJP ruled states like Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Goa, have reduced VAT further on petrol and diesel by as much as ₹7 per litre.

Citizen reacts to fuel price reduction

While speaking to Republic, a man said that the central government has done a really good job as this move will reduce the burden from the shoulders of the common people.

"As the prices of the fuel were skyrocketing, we were skeptical regarding the price slash but now that the government has taken the decision, we are very happy and the price will make a difference", he said.

As the prices of vegetables and fruits in Delhi's wholesale and retail marketplaces were also increasing due to the rising fuel prices that continued to drive up transportation costs, a trader from Ghazipur mandi said that after the changes in the fuel prices there will be a difference in the transportation costs.

"There will be a difference of at least 10% in the transportation costs of the vegetables that reach the market. This is a good decision not just for us traders but for every individual in the country. When the petrol will decrease then transportation costs will also come down and we can earn more," a trader from Ghazipur mandi said.

Petrol & diesel prices slashed by ₹5 & ₹10

In a Diwali bonanza by the Modi government and major relief to the common man, the prices of petrol and diesel has been reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from the day of the festival, November 4. After seven straight days of increase, fuel prices remained constant on Wednesday. The most recent hike, on November 2, pushed the price of petrol in Delhi to an all-time high of Rs 110.04 a litre.

"On eve of Diwali, Government of India announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow," the government statement said.

As per government sources, the reduction in excise duty on diesel being double that of petrol is meant to be a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States have also been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. The Ministry of Finance said that the Indian farmers through their hard work kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase. The massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.

"In recent months, crude oil prices have witnessed a global upsurge. Consequently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel had increased in recent weeks exerting inflationary pressure. The world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy. The Government of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements," the Centre's statement added.