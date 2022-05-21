Fuel Prices Slashed: Citizens Welcome Centre's Move To Reduce Petrol & Diesel Prices

As the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively, the citizens, who have been battered under high fuel prices, have welcomed the move.

"It is a good thing that fuel prices will be reduced. It will be a relief to the citizens. The inflation will also reduce," a citizen said.

Another said, "This move will benefit economically. The inflation will be controlled."

"Happy that fuel prices will be cut. Would be better if reduced more. I'm hopeful that the prices will be reduced further," a person who works in a bank, said.

Another person, who was at the petrol pump to refill his two-wheeler, said that it was difficult for the common man to use the vehicle. "I'm happy after hearing this news."

Petrol & diesel get cheaper

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to the common man. This move will reduce petrol price by Rs 9.5 a litre and Rs 7 a litre in diesel.

Announcing the duty cut through tweets, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre. It will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government."

The Centre also asked all state governments, especially states that haven't reduced prices in the first round (November 2021), to implement a similar cut.

Moreover, Union Minister Sitharaman announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. "This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6,100 crores a year," she said.

Image: PTI