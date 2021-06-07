Fuel Should Be Added Under GST Regime To Slash Prices, Says Petroleum Minister Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday that the recent surge in global crude oil prices is the reason behind the fuel price hike in India. Noting that petrol and diesel have become costlier in recent times, Pradhan said it is up to the GST Council to decide whether the fuel should be brought under the Goods and Services Tax in order to reduce the prices substantially.

"The prices of petroleum products have gone up. The main reason is that the price of crude oil has gone over USD 70 (per barrel) in the international market. This negatively impacts consumers here, as India imports 80 per cent of its oil requirement," he said.

The minister was responding to a query about the recent fuel price hike. He was in Gandhinagar to witness the signing of an MoU between the Gujarat government and the Indian Oil Corporation about the expansion in IOC's refinery in Vadodara. Speaking to the reporters, Pradhan agreed with the idea of including fuel in the GST regime as a measure to give respite to citizens from the price rise.

"The price of this commodity is regulated by the global market. As a sector in charge, I am of the opinion that fuel should be brought under the GST. But it will be done only when members of the GST council reach a consensus on it. It is the GST Council which will take a collective decision about it," the Petroleum Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the rise in petrol prices and said the waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming. His remarks came as petrol prices crossed ₹100 in several cities and were nearing the mark in Delhi.

"The process of unlocking has started in many states. While paying the bill at the petrol pump, you will see the rise in inflation by the Modi government. The waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Congress has been critical of the Central government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Several opposition parties have also been demanding that petrol and diesel be brought under the purview of the GST regime.

Petrol Crosses ₹100-mark in six cities

Petrol price on Sunday crossed Rs 95 a litre in Delhi and diesel breached Rs 86 per litre mark for the first time ever as fuel prices were hiked again. Petrol price was increased by 21 paise per litre and diesel 20 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike - 20th since May 4 - took fuel prices across the country to a historic high. Petrol is now above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 95.09 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 86.01 per litre.