Amritpal Singh Releases FIRST Video Amid Manhunt, Mocks Bhagwant Mann's Cops; 'I Am Safe'

Fugitive Amritpal Singh on Wednesday released a new video amid the news of his surrender. The Waris Punjab De chief was last traced in Punjab’s Hosiyarpur. The video came after it is being reported that Amritpal might surrender to the Punjab police after remaining untraceable for the past few days since March 18.

Here's what he said in the video

In the video, the fugitive radical preacher asked his supporters and followers to call for a gathering at a single place and launch a big protest. Putting a full stop to all the speculations regarding his surrender, Amritpal confirmed the news and said, “He is ready to surrender to the police.”

“If the Punjab government had the intention to arrest me, the police could have come to my house and I would have given in,” Amritpal said, adding “His associates have been named in fake cases and have been sent to the Assam jail just for preaching the Sikh religion.”

The fugitive radical leader was also seen mocking the Punjab government in the video which came amid his manhunt. Taking a dig at the incapability of Punjab police to arrest him, the Waris Punjab De chief said that he is safe and assured his supporters of continuing his fight to save the Sikh religion.

Will Amritpal surrender?

According to sources, the Punjab police earlier received massive input that Amritpal Singh is willing to surrender himself to the authorities. However, it has been reported that the Waris Punjab De chief had kept three conditions before the police. His three conditions are as follows:

It should not be considered an arrest but a surrender

He should be kept in Punjab jail

After the surrender, he should not be beaten or misbehaved during custody

Republic’s sources also revealed that the Punjab police received the information from a few religious leaders who are working as a mediator between Amritpal and the Punjab police to convey the messages. It has been reported that the radical preacher might also surrender in the Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in the presence of Akal Jathedar.