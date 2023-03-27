Fugitive Amritpal Singh Seen On Cart With Mentor Papalpreet In Viral Picture; Check Inside

Another picture of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh along with his 'mentor' Papalpreet Singh has emerged on the social media platform. In the picture that has been accessed by the Republic, Singh is seen with Papalpreet on a cart along with his bike. The photo is believed to be taken on March 18 at Jalandhar when Amritpal's bike broke down and after which they took a cart.

Two photos of Amritpal and his mentor surfaced on the web

Reportedly, this is the second image of Amritpal and his mentor Papalpreet revealing their identity. Before this, another photo of them went viral on social media after the two fled Punjab and vanished after being spotted in Haryana.

Both of them lived at a woman's house in Patiala

It has been learned that Papalpreet is the one who instructed Amritpal when the latter was escaping from the the web of Punjab Police. As per police sources, Papalpreet also has some links to Pakistan's ISI and the two of them were also living at a woman's house after fleeing.

The woman has been identified as Balbir Kaur, a resident of Hargobind Nagar on Sirhind Road in Patiala. She let both of them stay at her residence after arriving in Patiala. As per reports, both of them were last seen in Haryana's Shahbad.

Recently, police also held a person named Balwant Singh who is also accused of providing shelter to Amritpal's aide. However, it is still to be ascertained if he had any direct connection with Amritpal.

Reports of Amritpal hiding in Nepal

The Nepal government has put Amritpal to Surveilance list after the Indian government requested Nepal not to allow him, who as per sources is hiding in the neighbouring country to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape .