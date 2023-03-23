Fugitive Amritpal Singh Spotted Roaming On Streets Of Haryana's Shahbad | WATCH

Amritpal Singh was last seen in Haryana's Shahbad, according to Punjab Police, who examines the CCTV footage from every possible location. Most recently, the Police got their hands on footage where the fugitive can be seen walking down the streets of Shahbad. According to the officers, the man seen walking with an umbrella is the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal when he reached Shahbad after fleeing from Punjab. In the footage, the absconder can be seen roaming in a completely different attire as opposed to his Nihang ensemble which he donned while causing chaos in Amritsar last month.

Punjab Police explains how Amritpal Singh fled Punjab

During a press briefing on Thursday, Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Amritpal and his aides first changed their bikes near a Gurudwara at Sukhowal village then they tried to escape from Jalandhar by crossing a river on a boat. When they failed to do so, they crossed a bridge and boarded an auto-rickshaw. The Police later pinpointed their location to Kurukshetra in Haryana where the fugitive took shelter at a house owned by one Baljeet Kaur.

The IGP revealed that woman was arrested with the help of Haryana Police and she confirmed Amritpal stayed at her house on March 19. Amritpal was accompanied by Papalpreet Singh, who is said to be his mentor that has links to Pakistan's ISI. "It was found from the woman that on the night of 19th March, both Papalpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh stayed there. The woman has known Papalpreet for more than the last two years and he has stayed there several times," IGP Gill said per ANI. "After staying the night, they moved out the next day. We are examining the CCTV footage and hope we will soon arrest Amritpal Singh," he added.