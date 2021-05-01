Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi Appeals Against Extradition To India At UK High Court: ANI

In the latest development, fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has reportedly filed an appeal in the UK High Court seeking permission to challenge the decision against the extradition order made by the lower court, as per ANI. On April 16, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel had approved the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi to India. Nirav Modi has been accused of being the principal beneficiary of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking as part of a conspiracy to defraud the Punjab National Bank to the extent of Rs 13,570 crore. Since his arrest on March 19, 2019, he has been languishing in the Wandsworth Prison after being repeatedly denied bail.

UK Home Secy approves Nirav Modi's extradition

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after the approval of the extradition order, Hari Prasad- the whistleblower in the PNB fraud case had remarked, "I am very happy about it. My journey started in 2014 itself. So, I have been fighting the case against these guys. It went in different directions from the beginning to the end. Finally, Nirav Modi is expected to come back to India. But my main concern is about Mehul Choksi. Mehul Choksi is the mastermind of the entire game. Nirav Modi is only a small pawn in the whole game. But unfortunately, everyone is talking only about Nirav Modi and not Mehul Choksi. So, I will be more happy if Mehul Choksi is caught and brought back."

UK court's verdict on Nirav Modi

Pronouncing the extradition verdict on February 25, District Judge Samuel Goozee of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court had ruled that a prima facie case of money laundering was established. Noting that the Letters of Understanding had been issued between 2011 and 2017 without being entered in the CBS system of the bank to mislead authorities, he did not accept that the accused was involved in a legitimate business. Expressing satisfaction that Nirav Modi could be convicted, the judge had also rejected other arguments made by the defence counsel.

For instance, the court had dismissed the claim that Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had tried to influence the case. Dismissing concerns about Nirav Modi's mental health, it contradicted the allegation of overcrowded prisons in India. Maintaining that Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail is far more spacious than the current prison where he is being held, the judge had made it clear that the Indian government doesn't need to provide further details of healthcare that will be provided to the accused. Moreover, the judge had said that there was no evidence to suggest that the fugitive diamond merchant will not receive justice if he was extradited to India.