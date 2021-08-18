Absconding Kailasa Head Nityananda 'takes Charge' As The 293rd Pontiff Of Madurai Adheenam

Fugitive godman Nityananda has once again stirred a controversy after he declared that he has taken charge as the 293rd pontiff of Madurai Adheenam. This comes after the 292nd pontiff of Madurai Adheenam Arungirinatha Desika Paramacharya Swamigal had passed away at a private hospital at the age of 77 on August 13. He was battling respiratory illness. Swamigal had served as the pontiff for over four decades. The mortal remains of the pontiff were laid to rest at a land belonging to the Aadheenam at Munichalai. The same day, Harihara Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal, who was named the junior pontiff by Arunagirinatha Swamigal in 2019, was named the 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Aadheenam, and he is likely to be coronated soon.

However, Nityananda took to social media later on Tuesday to declare that he had assumed charge as the 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam, creating a buzz. He has written, "All the spiritual, dharmic, traditional rituals as per the cosmic laws of Kailasa and official formalities of succession as the 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Aadheenam are completed." In his statement, he has also added that he would continue to bless his followers virtually. It is important to mention that Nityananda had issued a similar statement on August 9 when Arunagirinatha Swamigal was hospitalised. In that statement, the fugitive godman who staked a claim as the successor of the 292nd pontiff wished him a speedy recovery.

Arunagirinathar formally made Nityananda the junior pontiff on April 27, 2012. However, he was removed as the junior pontiff on December 19, 2012, by Arunagirinathar, who appointed and later removed two other junior pontiffs with the issue ending up as legal suits at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Image Credit: Facebook