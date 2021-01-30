FULL INTERVIEW: BK Sister Jayanti Speaks To Arnab Goswami On Raj Yoga, Meditation & Satyug

Amid the ongoing strife in the world over Coronavirus, clashes in India over farm laws, Brahma Kumaris European Director Sister Jayanti spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday, about meditation, Raj Yoga, the need for introspection, and soul-searching. Sister Jayanti, who hails from London, also spoke who she came to India in search of her roots and joined the Bramha Kumaris to know more about herself. Envisioning a harmonious future for humanity, she said that we will move to Satyug - the age of truth.

Sister Jayanti of Brahma Kumaris speaks to Arnab, shares philosophy against violence

Sister Jayanti speaks on COVID lockdown & recharging the battery

"Just looking at the current state of the world, I would say that this is such a difficult time for many many people to travel through and it feels as if it is a time that is very heavy, very difficult but also very dark. At such a time, meditation and the awareness of the inner being soul and the connection with God is the most critical aspect of our life. Because if I can go within and come to that awareness in which I can have a stable mind and a loving mind, a generous heart and an intellect that is able to recognise the difference between truth and reality and that which is false and illusions."

Emphasizing on the need to recharge and rejuvenate, Sister Jayanti said, "If you have a battery, it gets discharged. Like with your phone, if you don't charge it gets discharged. The same thing is with your inner being. You need to give time to recharge your own inner battery, your mind will become sensitive, your decisions will fluctuate. If you recharge your inner battery with meditation, you will have the power to deal with everything. It is important, especially today to give time to yourself."

#ArnabSpeaksToBKJayanti | Lockdown has been difficult on everyone. One must take time to recharge the inner battery with meditation, otherwise one won't be efficient: BK Sister Jayanti, European Director @BrahmaKumaris



Tune in to watch live: https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/BFMJrSGTpu — Republic (@republic) January 30, 2021

Sister Jayanti speaks on impact of COVID-19 on world & need for recharging 'inner battery'

'Light is not fighting with darkness'

Sister Jayanti Kirpalani replied, "When there’s great darkness and light begins to end to the world, then it is a battle between light and dark. But always, not just in fairytales, but in reality, ultimately it’s the light that wins, because the light isn’t fighting the darkness. If there’s darkness, what do you do, you just light a candle and the candle and the power of the illumination of the candle, will gradually allow the darkness to go away.”

Kirpalani, who is the European Director of the Brahma Kumaris, also stated,” In a way ignorance and darkness is coming because there is an absence of light. But when light begins to enter the world, the darkness disappears."

#ArnabSpeaksToBKJayanti | The being of light has everything that I am. Meditation is about 'Who am I?' And 'who is the divine?' We must master our thoughts: BK Sister Jayanti, European Director @BrahmaKumaris



Tune in to watch live: https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/vZOVhdfTnv — Republic (@republic) January 30, 2021

'Light always wins': Sister Jayanti's top 10 quotes on Brahma Kumaris' philosophy

'Healing the soul through meditation'

Brahma Kumaris' BK Sister Jayanti remarked, "If you scratch below the surface, I don't think there is a single human being around at this moment who doesn't have pain and sorrow that they are carrying. It is only through meditation and God's love that soul can be healed. In physical terms, I scratch myself and there is a bit of blood or I have an accident and there is a lot of blood spilled. (There is) a race to heal the body. But the healing of the soul is a very different matter."

She added, "It is not even a question of time. Something may have happened 10 years ago, 20 years ago and I still carry the pain of that. My experience is that in meditation, I am genuinely feeling that I want to come closer to God. I want to be able to move forward. Then, my connection with God opens up a stream of love. And the power of God's love is such that the power is able to heal the wounds of the soul. And my wounds have been healed and I am filling myself with God's love so that my own heart becomes open and generous, then I can share that pure love not with one, not with two, not with 4 but with each and every individual that I am in contact with."

#ArnabSpeaksToBKJayanti | This is a difficult path which is also dark. It is very important connect our soul with God. If we can develop this inner capacity, the path gets easier: BK Sister Jayanti, European Director @BrahmaKumaris



Tune in to watch live: https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/8VyciKn8M5 — Republic (@republic) January 30, 2021

'Soul can be healed through meditation & God's love': Sister Jayanti shares mantra

Sister Jayanti's world vision

Speaking about her vision for the world in the future, she said, "I always think about myself. Can I think about the world and its needs? Mahatma Gandhi said, 'There is enough for everyone's need, but not enough for one's greed'. Humanity will move together to the next level. Satyug is the age of truth - a world in which all of us can live harmoniously as one family, one world".