Senior Advocate and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani has been making explosive revelations and targeting Congress and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh for their alleged affection toward China. In the last few days, he has been fairly critical of the Congress party and two of its most senior leaders suggesting that they along with China are conspiring to peddle anti-India propaganda. There is another angle of the BBC which recently released a docuseries on PM Narendra Modi over the 2002 Gujarat riots, and according to Jethmalani, the British state-owned media house is also part of a ‘hatchet-job’ with the Chinese government and companies.

During the latest edition of Nation Wants to Know with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Jethmalani again reiterated his stance on the said 'conspiracy' and called out "Chinese pet" Ramesh for the controversial MoU signed between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Congress party in 2008.

Are Chinese conspiracy theories an excuse for distraction?

When asked if the China angle in the recurring anti-India narrative is an excuse to distract the people from real issues, Jethmalani instead said that this comes at a time when there is “a very pro Chinese politician that has taken charge of the Congress party", referring to Ramesh.

“Then we point out that you (Congress) are saying things particularly on the border skirmishes which would certainly resonate with China and almost sound like its mouthpieces. You undermine our Jawans and the efforts in Galwan, Tawang and Doklam and last but not the least we repeatedly ask that in the light of all our allegations, it certainly behoves you to come clean on those very very controversial documents of 2008,” Jethmalani said.

“If there is nothing, first of all you're making all these pro-China noises then why are we not having a glimpse of that much-spoken-about document. This is surely not a private affair between you and the CCP. China is an enemy country right? And you are the leading opposition party, it behoves you to come clean,” he added again referring to the 2008 MoU.

The MoU dates back to August 7, 2008, when Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, on their Beijing visit, reportedly signed the documents with then China vice-president Xi Jinping for the exchange of high-level information and to gain “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments.” Jethmalani then connected the dots about the BBC controversy to China as the British media house, according to the BJP MP, has 'financial interlocking' with Chinese companies including Huawei.

"There is overwhelming evidence about the BBC's financial interlocking and its constant anti-India propaganda. There's no other explanation why they repeatedly peddle falsehood about India, publishing truncated map of India without Jammu and Kashmir, try and implicate a very powerful leader who stood up to them, namely Narendra Modi and apologise in 2021 and remain unrepentant after being given a chance for publishing a truncated map," he said. “So I don't think there is a bogey being raised about China,” he further said.

What is BBC's China connection and why did UK government allow it?

Jethmalani said that BBC indeed has a financial connection with China in conspiring against India and it is something that has been acknowledged by the UK government as well.

"The best response has come from the British establishment itself. The UK government has frowned upon (BBC) taking funds from Chinese companies which are well known for internal surveillance. For instance, Huawei has been banned in a number of countries. This is a clandestine surveillance operation now banned in three countries. They are banned in India from 5G auctions and trials, they are banned in Australia, New Zealand, UK and the USA," Jethmalani said. He even alleged that the BBC has been receiving funds from 18 companies for anti-India subjects while targeting the Indian Army and J&K.

"Simultaneously, everyday we are finding new aspects of financial interlocking. We now have found that at least a 150 million pounds, 47,000 employees of yours (BBC) have invested in many state-owned Chinese companies. Now there is no arms length between China and its corporate entities. The corporate entities are in fact wings of the PLA and the CCP. They are meant to further their prospects in enemy countries," he added. Explaining why the UK government let BBC go so far, Jethmalani said, "there are two answers to that."

"We have excellent relations with the UK government. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has completely dismissed this BBC documentary. They probably know that it's a piece of propaganda but they are not saying it," he stated.

"But the second aspect is that the UK government has recently said that the BBC is independent. Now lot of pro-China elements picked up that statement that 'look the UK government says BBC is independent'. It does not say that their output is independent, that their propaganda is independent," claimed Jethmalani. "What they are saying is we are arms length from the BBC. Their views are not our views. So that's the way the UK government operates." He even said that the BBC was once rendered penniless but finally found an ally in China which granted it funds to peddle anti-India propaganda.

Is Adani's work a threat to China geostrategically?

The BJP MP also reflected on the ongoing crisis in the Adani Group and suspected this might also have a Chinese link considering India's 'meteoric rise'. "There is no doubt that there is a triple attack (referring to the BBC, Congress and Hindenburg report). Look at the timing of everything that's happening. It was Republic Day. This is 2023 with nine state elections, 2024 will be national elections. It was on the eve of the budget (and the attacks came) so that any good budget would be overshadowed by these events, and of course India is taking over the Presidency of the G20. So this is the most crucial year for India," he said.

He said that this certainly is a 'hatchet job' on India by Hindenburg Research which is 'a bare operator' and picks targets like India. "There could be a Chinese hand," he said.

'The MoU will haunt you': Jethmalani to Jairam Ramesh

Going all out with his criticism on Jairam Ramesh, Jethmalani slammed the former Environment Minister for his alleged advocacy of Chinese companies. He even in a strongly worded message said that the MoU and other aspects will haunt him one day. "When you have Home Ministry's objections to Huawei expanding their activities in India, why were you (Ramesh) promoting their interests and asking expansion of their activities in this country over Home Ministry under your UPA government? And is it not a fact that it so irritated then UPA Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh that he called you and admonished you and then you meekly gave up advocating those interests?", he questioned.

Again calling Ramesh a "Chinese pet", Jethmalani alleged that the love between him and China is mutual and that he promoted the idea of China taking control of the dams in the northeast. "I have been in Delhi for eight years. It has been awash with Chinese infiltration. I don't want to say more. I could be paranoid but I have personally been accosted by one or two. I have put it to those people whom I have been obliged to put it before," he added.