FULL SPEECH: PM Modi Addresses UNGA, Sends Strong Message Against Extremism & Expansionism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the United States, delivered a strong-worded address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday. This was the first-in-person address of PM Modi in the UNGA after the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before this, PM Modi had addressed the UNGA in 2019, and in 2020, by video-conference.

Besides PM Modi, at least 109 heads of state and government are addressing the ongoing session in person while 60 more will address the UNGA through pre-recorded video statements. The theme of the session is 'building resilience through hope - to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations'.

PM Modi's strong-worded address at UNGA

In his opening statement at the UNGA, PM Modi highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic, which the world has been grappling with for the past 1.5 years, and went on to pay his tribute to those who lost their lives and gave his condolences to their families.

Pointing out that he represents the country that is called the 'Mother of Democracy', PM Modi said," Democracy is India's tradition, and went on to support his claim with his own example. " An example of India's democracy is that a child who used to help his father at the tea stall is addressing UNGA for the 4th time standing in UN," he said, adding that 'Yes, democracy can deliver... Yes, democracy has delivered''.

PM Modi underlined that the mother of Antyodahya is where no one is left behind, and said, "With the same sentiment India is moving forward in integrated, equitable development." Having chalked out the country's definition of development, India's Prime Minister one after the other listed down the achievements of India, saying "India has made homeless homeowners, in order to solve the issue of drinking water, India has been carrying out a big campaign, and ensuring clean water reaches 170 million homes." He added, "When India grows, the world will grow. When India reforms, the world transforms."

#LIVE | Today every 6th person in the world is an Indian; When India grows the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms: PM Modi at 76th UNGA https://t.co/WmycdXWzUI pic.twitter.com/F0eXWdp0CX — Republic (@republic) September 25, 2021

'I invite other countries to come, manufacture in India'

PM Modi, speaking at the UNGA, also addressed the issue of vaccines. Talking about India's achievements domestically, he underlined that the country's vaccine platform Co-WIN offers digital support to access million vaccine doses every day. Coming to vaccine manufacturing, and development, PM Modi said that India has put in all efforts and developed and manufactured vaccines for adults as well those between 12-18 years of age. "India is also working towards developing nasal vaccines," he said.

"Today, I give vaccine manufacturers an invitation to come and manufacture vaccines in India," PM Modi added, moving on to announce that India has resumed the export of vaccines to needy nations. "No matter which country is in need for vaccines, our democratic values inspires Indian doctors, innovators, engineers to keep serving mankind," he said, underlining that the COVID scenario has taught redistribution of global resources.

#LIVE | Keeping its responsibility towards humanity, India has resumed sending vaccines across the world; I invite the world's vaccine manufacturers to come and make vaccines in India: PM Modi at 76th UNGA https://t.co/WmycdXWzUI pic.twitter.com/z1Dapy3HrO — Republic (@republic) September 25, 2021

India's PM also pointed out that regressive thinkinking and extremism was on a growth, and in this situation, underlined the need for making progressive thinking the base of development. Having said this, India's PM announced that on the occasion of the 75th year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, India is going to send 75 satellites to space made by Indian students.

'Those countries using terrorism as tool....'

Indirectly slamming Pakistan and China, PM Modi in his address at the UNGA said "Those countries which are using terrorism as a weapon should understand that it is an equal threat to them." Coming to the Afghanistan crisis, India's PM asserted that India has ensured that the Afghan soil is not used as a 'terror bed' to spread terrorism. " At this time afghans- children, women need help and we must fulfill our duty by providing this help," he said.

#LIVE | At UNGA, PM Modi aims strong message at Pakistan & China, and warns against Afghanistan's soil being allowed to be used for terrorism; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/WmycdXWzUI pic.twitter.com/PhX3hYaBqy — Republic (@republic) September 25, 2021

Citing Chanakya, PM Modi urged the UN to indulge in the 'right action at the right time'. "The UN has to improve its effectiveness, increase its reliability," the PM said, underlining that today, the UN is faced with many issues . "We've seen it during Climate Change, COVID & terrorism, and the Afghanistan crisis has further highlighted this,"he said.