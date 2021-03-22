'Funds Of Policyholders Won't Go Out': Sitharaman On Hike In FDI Limit In Insurance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday touched upon the issue of the increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector being seen as an 'establishment of another East India Company' and made it clear that an increase in the upper limit does not necessarily mean an increase in the foreign investment.

Outlining that the funds of the policyholders will not go out, she assured that the FDI will be better established and it will not only bring in the capital but also greater competition." There will be better choices and practices brought in from across the world for the consumers," she added.

Insurance (Amendment ) Bill, 2021

The statement comes from the Minister days after the Insurance (Amendment ) Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill that was proposed in Budget 2021, proposes an increase in the FDI limit in the insurance sector from 49 percent to 74 percent and sought for a shift in control to foreign companies while the majority of directors and other key management positions are retained by the resident of India, who will also be bound by the law of the land.

While many in the opposition remained skeptical about the amendment, the minister made it clear that the decision was taken keeping in mind the liquidity pressure the insurance companies were facing, and that the step would help them meet the growing capital requirement.

Backing the amendment with the past data, she said, "India received FDI worth Rs 26,00 crore in the insurance sector after 2015 when the FDI limit was raised to 49 percent from 24 percent."

Presently, the permissible FDI limit in life and general insurance stands at 49 percent, with the ownership and managerial controls all in the hands of Indians.

The Bill is now due to be passed in the Lower House. Keeping in mind that during the debate and discussion in the Upper House of the Parliament, the opposition staged a protest, the passing of the Bill in the Lower House does not seem so easy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Parliament had earlier approved of 100percent FDI in insurance intermediaries, which includes brokers, reinsurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors.