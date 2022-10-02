Funeral Of CPI(M) Leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan To Be Held In Kannur On Monday

The funeral of CPI(M) politburo member and former party state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will be held at Payyambalam beach here on Monday, the party said.

Senior CPI(M) leader and Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan said the mortal remains of Balakrishnan will be kept at Thalassery town hall for the public to pay homage.

The demise of my dear comrade and friend Kodiyeri Balakrishnan leaves me devastated. He was an astute leader who dedicated his entire life to build the communist movement and uplift the downtrodden. He will continue to inspire us in our struggles. Red Salute, Comrade. pic.twitter.com/P5goim0gXJ — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) October 1, 2022

"We expect that the body will be brought to Kannur in the afternoon. The party leaders will receive the body and take out a procession to Thalassery town hall where the public can pay homage," Jayarajan told the media here on Sunday.

He said a procession from the airport will be received at 14 points along the route to Thalassery.

"The body will be taken to Thalassery in a transparent vehicle so that people along the route get to see the comrade one last time. We request the people along this route not to visit Thalassery town hall after this in order to reduce the crowd and to avoid traffic blocks," Jayarajan said.

The Marxist party leader said the body will be taken to Balakrishnan's house late in the night for the family and relatives to pay their respects.

On Monday morning, the body of the late senior leader of the party will be taken to CPI(M) Kannur District Committee Office before the funeral procession to Payyambalam beach, Jayarajan said.

Balakrishnan, a multiple time legislator and a former home and tourism minister of Kerala, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai after battling cancer. He was 70 He had served as the CPI(M)'s state secretary from 2015 to 2022. However, due to failing health, he stepped down from the post in August after being elected for the third consecutive term to the top organisational post earlier this year.