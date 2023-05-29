Fungus In Lassi Pack Goes Viral On Social Media; Amul Clarifies Video As ‘Fake’

Amul, a popular dairy giant, has recently been accused of contamination after a customer alleged fungus growth in the Tetra packet of the brand’s lassi. However, the company soon responded to the video going viral on social media and called it “fake”. The popular milk company also accused the creator behind the clip of spreading fake information against the brand and unwarranted panic among consumers.

As per the viral video, a man can be seen cutting the packet of Amul tetra pack Lassi with a knife which has a green, filthy liquid that the customer said was fungus. He further clarified that the packets were within the expiry date.

Watch the viral video here:

Amul refutes claims

Countering the allegation made in the video, Amul issued a response on Twitter stating that video going viral is ‘fake’ and is ‘being used to create misinformation’ about its dairy products. It further claimed that the company’s products undergo strict quality checks and are made at their state-of-the-art dairies.

The company further pointed out that the tetra pack seen in the video was damaged from the straw hole area and which might be a possible reason for the fungal growth.

“The creator of the video has not contacted us for clarification, nor the location has been disclosed,” Amul said in its response. It also shared a screenshot from the video encircling the damage in the straw hole area of the tetra packet.

Amul further highlighted its “DO NOT BUY PUFFED/LEAKY PACK” declaration cautioning customers to not purchase the packs that are puffed or leaky.

Cautioning its customers, Amul assured, “This video has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among our consumers. We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them about the goodness of Amul lassi.”

Customers showcase faith in the brand

I trust you Amul. Best butter in the world 🔥 — Harsh (@ThePerfectH) May 26, 2023

We trust you Amul ❤️💯 The taste of India !! — Ashwin Seth (@iamashwinseth) May 27, 2023