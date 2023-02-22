Furious Confrontation Breaks Out Between Passengers And Air India Staff Over Flight Delay

A furious confrontation broke out between passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight and airline staff on Tuesday late at night in Delhi after the flight had been delayed for more than four hours.

#WATCH | Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight & airline staff got into an argument at Delhi's T3 late last night after the flight was delayed by over 4 hrs. Flight took at 1.40am against its original scheduled time of 8.00pm



(Video source: AI Del-Mum flight passenger) pic.twitter.com/4hcZ1J6Eys — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

The AI-805 flight reportedly experienced delays from its initial departure time of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm and then from 11:35 pm to 12:30 am before ultimately taking off at 1:48 am from Delhi International Airport's Terminal 3.

The staff maintained fabricating stories: Passengers' complaint

The supervisors allegedly maintained fabricating stories about the flight being delayed because the crew was on their way, when in reality they were "fooling" the passengers. Another staff member claimed that it was because the pilot, who was scheduled to fly, unexpectedly became ill.

The passengers further alleged that owing to delays, many missed their connecting flight to Qatar.

“It was a very bad experience. There were around 200 passengers who were at the airport and there was no clarity from the airline. No water was offered until 11:50 pm,” the passenger claimed.

An Air India spokesperson however informed that the flight was late by a few hours owing to technical reasons and also all passengers were provided with meals and looked after.