Furious Kashmiri Pandits Storms Jammu Streets Over Israeli Filmmaker’s Insulting Remarks

On Wednesday, furious Kashmiri Pandits staged a massive protest in Jammu over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s criticism of “The Kashmir Files" and asked him to apologise to their community over his demeaning statement. The row erupted on Monday when the Israeli filmmaker while addressing the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa labelled the Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Kashmir Files' as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Kashmiri pandits protest over Israeli filmmaker's remark

Republic TV reached the protest site and spoke exclusively to the Kashmiri Pandits who were seen raising slogans against the filmmaker. One of the protesters said, "First of all, he is a jury head, and coming from a foreign country he should have researched about the 1990 genocide and why did it happen. If he would have really known what exactly happened with the Kashmiri Pandits, he wouldn't have made such remarks. If he is from Israel then he should first talk about Palestine. We only demand our rights why every time our community becomes the scapegoat."

He further said, "Kashmir Files that was shown in the movie was only 5%, they didn't see 95% of what happened. The pain of the pandits during the exodus cannot be expressed. He is free to express his opinion but he has targeted our community which is very shameful and we condemned it. He rubbed salt into our wounds"

Another protest said, "the government of India should take stern action against this incident as it is highly condemnable. The Kashmir Files movie is based on the real incident that happened with the Kashmiri pandits. If the government will act as a mere spectator and won't take any measures these Anti-national elements will destroy our country and keep making fun of the massacre. He was invited as a guest and he has the audacity to raise the question of the integrity of India. Such people should be banned across the world".

"This was all planned to defame India. We have faith in our administration and we stand with our government but we have certain demands that need to be looked at. Our tragedy has become a joke for them but the incident is real. What is propaganda in this? we all are live examples this is not a propaganda", a protester told Republic TV.

IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid Attacks Indian Govt

YNet reports that Lapid, in a phone call from India, told the portal, "It's crazy, what's going on here." He added, "It was broadcast live on television. It's a government festival and it's the biggest in India. It's a film that the Indian government, if it didn't actually initiate, at least pushed it in an unusual way, because it basically justifies the Indian policy in Kashmir, and it has fascist features."

Lapid further said The Kashmir Files 'shocked' him with its combination of "propaganda and fascism and vulgarity", and made him think about its Israeli equivalent, which could come into existence soon.