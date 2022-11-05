‘Furniture Doubled Up As Rescue Boat’: NIT Professor's Invention Can Be Used During Floods

A professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli has designed a multipurpose furniture called ‘Fureboat’, which can be used as a life-saving boat in a flood situation.

The versatile structure can be used as a piece of furniture like a cot, almirah, and dining table, and in the event of a flood, the same can be converted into a rescue boat to save the lives of people stranded in areas not reachable due to water-logging.

‘Can be used in multi-dimensional areas’

The inventor of the ‘Fureboat’, Professor Dr. Muthukumaran stated, "It can be used in multi-dimensional areas and places like in case of floods. It can be used to evacuate people from hospitals. It can also be used as a tool to shift animals, especially in a crisis. So this is a very interesting product which is going to help society by in a larger environment which creates very good handling. It makes everybody handle everything in a better way. It is a very easy mode of commute. It can be used easily."

Dr. Akila, Director of NIT Tiruchirappalli said, "The patent for the multi-purpose structure has been filed, and the demonstration for the boat has also been performed". "One of our professors Dr. Muthukumaran has done research on the materials used to design the furniture piece, which can be used as furniture on regular days and in emergency conditions like fold that can be used as a boat. That has already been demonstrated and that has been patented," Dr. Akila added.

The ‘Fureboat’ is made of a polymer matrix with glass fibre or any lightweight materials. As reinforcements/ frames to provide strength, Bamboo along with steel has been used. The bottom of the furniture is fixed with a pair of oars.

"If you take this particular furniture, on regular days it can be used as a table but during emergency conditions like a flood, currently, Chennai is also experiencing floods, during that time it can be used as a boat by flipping it," she added.

IMAGE: ANI