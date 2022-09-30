In the latest update on the Popular Front of India (PFI) ban, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stuck a notice at the state headquarters of the outfit in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Notably, this comes after the Kerala government on Thursday declared the radical outfit as an 'unlawful association' following the Centre's decision to ban the PFI.

Earlier, on Thursday, a day after the Centre's ban on the PFI, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the top police officials held an online meeting to decide on implementing the ban on the PFI. Accordingly, the state’s Additional Chief Secretary issued a notice to magistrates and SPs of various districts to take charge and enforce the ban. As part of that, at around 01:30 PM, the state headquarters of the PFI was sealed with NIA putting a notice stating that further actions or activities cannot happen at the sealed place in Kozhikode.

Kerala govt declares PFI as 'unlawful association'

An order was issued by the state government on Thursday, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to declare the PFI as an 'unlawful association.'

After Central Govt's notification, the Kerala govt issued an order declaring PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association. pic.twitter.com/mEQljXLe0c — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that apart from Kerala, governments in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Punjab also declared the Popular Front of India and its affiliates as an 'unlawful association'.

PFI banned

Earlier, on September 28, the Union government banned the PFI and its affiliate organisations for a period of five years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation in Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.