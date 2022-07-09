'Future Of India Rests On Youth's Tenacity': President Ram Nath Kovind At Yuva Sammelan

On Saturday, July 9, President Ram Nath Kovind has stated that the future of our country depends on the country's youth, their enterprise and their determination.

While addressing a 'Yuva Sammelan' which was organised by an NGO called 'My Home India' and held in the capital, New Delhi, the President said, "Their talent and ability play a special role in making a country proud. Therefore, it would be fair to say that today's youth is the history creator of tomorrow."

My Home India is a national NGO which aims at bringing emotional integration between people of the entire country with the people of Northeast India.

While talking about the start-up culture in India and expressing great pride on the recent start-up boom in our country, the President added, "Today's youth is on the path of becoming a job creator rather than a job seeker. It is very important that the youth acquire some kind of skill and choose their career on the basis of that skill. Today's era is of specialization. Only technology and expertise can take our youth to the top."

The President stated that 103 unicorns had been founded in India as of June 29, 2022, with a total estimated value of $336 billion.

According to him, India is home to one in ten unicorns in the world today. He added that as of May 2022, 47 companies had acquired the status of "decacorn", four of which were start-ups in India, and three of them were led by young people.

President Kovind further added that India, since ancient times, has adopted the principle of unity in diversity. "The land of India has always been adorning various civilizations and traditions. I'm happy to note that 'My Home India' is spreading the spirit of national unity and integrity through its various initiatives," he said thanking the NGO for their efforts.

PM Modi: India is preparing 25-year roadmap

On Friday, July 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on India's inclusive growth, and said that the country is preparing a roadmap for the next 25 years with "reforms by conviction rather than reforms by compulsion", while addressing the first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' (AJML) held at Vigyan Bhavan.

Emphasising on the correlation between inclusion and growth, the Prime Minister said, "The gist of my experiences of 20 years as Head of Government is that - without inclusion, real growth is not possible. And, without growth, even the goal of inclusion cannot be achieved. Today's India is preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years with reforms by conviction rather than reforms by compulsion."

