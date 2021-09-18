G-20 Ministerial Meet: Union Minister Tomar Asserts Importance Of 'agricultural Research'

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday attended a G-20 Agricultural ministerial meeting organised by Italy and asserted that agricultural research is pertinent for agricultural growth in terms of increasing farmer’s produce and income, and for the sustainable use of natural resources.

The G-20 ministers discussed the topic - ‘Research as a driving force behind sustainability,’ where Tomar emphasised that agricultural research contributes significantly to the three aspects of food security - availability, access and affordability. Union Minister Tomar stressed that agricultural research in India has played a major role in transforming the country from being a food importer to an exporter.

The Minister hailed India’s food production and storage capacity and informed that India produces 308 million tonnes of food grains and is capable of producing more. He noted that Indian scientists have done a lot of research in the sector to initiate the sectoral reforms. Talking of the Oilseeds Technology mission, he highlighted that oilseed production has been doubled with the onset of the mission.

"Today, with an annual production of 308 million tonnes of food grains, India is not only in the realm of food security but is also catering to needs of other countries. India has experienced a revolution in the field of agricultural produce due to the efficient research of scientists. "Oilseeds Technology Mission doubled the production of oilseeds in 10 years. India has made great progress in pulses production in recent times due to the introduction of new varieties in the seed system," the Union Minister Tomar added.

He also asserted the importance of taking note of climate change in the present scenario, as it is a great threat to soil, natural resources and livestock in the future.

"In comparison, natural resources are limited and there is also the challenge of climate change. The strategy to meet the increased demand revolves around increasing productivity and increasing the income of farmers. Agriculture is contributing to the three biggest challenges of the 21st century - achieving food security, adapting to climate change and mitigating climate change," Tomar said in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare statement.

He also stated that efforts were made to conduct agricultural researches in several domains including - genomics, digital agriculture, climate-smart technologies, efficient water-use equipment, development of high yielding and bio-friendly varieties, systematic production, quality, and safety standards.

Image: PTI