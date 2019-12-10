MHA: 22,557 Militants Neutralised Since 1990 Due To Efficient Vigil Of Security Forces

On Tuesday, G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Affairs, said that since 1990, 22,557 terrorists have been annihilated in terror incidents. The Home Ministry released these figures in the Lok Sabha where G Kishan Reddy also spoke on other subjects like Jammu and Kashmir and the Ayodhya issue. However, he stressed on the figures of terrorists and militants stating that the country was able to keep them in check because of the vigil of security forces.

Read: Jitendra Singh: J-K saw most peaceful festive season in decades, lauds Amit Shah

"Since 1990.. 22,557 militants have been neutralised in incidents of terrorist violence by security forces till 1st December 2019," said Reddy, in a written reply. "During attempts of infiltration from across Line of Control from 2005 till 31st October 2019, 1011 militants have been killed, 42 militants apprehended and 2253 militants pushed back/returned due to efficient vigil of security forces," Reddy added.

Read: No study on cost of forces' deployment in JK post abrogation of special status: Govt

Reddy on Ayodhya Trust

On Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and their directions on building the trust in a stipulated time period of three months, Reddy stated that the central government will act as per the directions and orders of the top court in duty and time-bound manner. "Directions of Supreme Court in its judgement on Ram Janma Bhoomi-Babri Masjid matter include formulation of a scheme by Centre with necessary provisions for setting up of a Trust with a Board of Trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the Trust, the powers of the Trustees, transfer of land to the Trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters," he said.

Read: MHA: 19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers killed in J-K since August 5

Reddy on preventive detention in J-K

Speaking on the issue of 'normalcy' in Jammu and Kashmir, Reddy said that the government of Jammu and Kashmir along with relevant authorities had regularly been reviewing the preventive detentions that were happening in the state. He stated that this was necessary to prevent committing of offences, maintenance of public order as well as to avoid a breach of peace or activities prejudicial to the security of State. For this, the stone pelters, overground workers, separatists, were being taken into preventive custody under statutory provisions.

Read: Not a single bullet fired in J-K since abrogation of special status: Satya Pal Malik