G Kishan Reddy Accuses Opposition Of Promoting Violence Over CAA

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday accused the opposition of promoting violence in the national capital. Reddy also appealed to the people that they should protest not protest and live peacefully.

Talking to the media Reddy said, "Protest must be done in a silent manner. Violence occurring in State capital is completely wrong. Destroying Public and private properties is also very wrong. People must not behave in such a manner. All the political parties behind this must stop this protest. On one hand, we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji and on the other hand, some political parties are going against the ideology of Gandhi and promoting violence."

Speaking about the violence by Delhi police on the Jamia Millia Islamia university students he said, "We are in talks with Delhi police. The situation has been brought under control. Now there won't be any unwanted incident. I appeal to people of the country to live peacefully."

Jamia Millia University protest

As many as 50 students, who were detained amid the protests in the Jamia Millia University on Sunday, were released on wee hours on Monday, Police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action. Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes. Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia University campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

